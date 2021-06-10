Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Could Post A 23.7% Or More Growth

During the last session, Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s traded shares were 1.79 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.74% or -$1.7. The 52-week high for the OUST share is $17.73, that puts it down -38.73 from that peak though still a striking 40.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.55. The company’s market capitalization is $1.98B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.78 million shares over the past three months.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) trade information

Ouster Inc. (OUST) registered a -11.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.74% in intraday trading to $12.78 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.77%, and it has moved by 35.67% in 30 days. The short interest in Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) is 6.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.75, which implies an increase of 23.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, OUST is trading at a discount of -56.49% off the target high and -9.55% off the low.

OUST Dividends

Ouster Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s Major holders

Ouster Inc. insiders own 46.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.10%, with the float percentage being 37.58%. Tao Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 82 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.25 million shares (or 6.97% of all shares), a total value of $95.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.82 million shares, is of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s that is approximately 1.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $15.5 million.