One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA)

During the last session, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s traded shares were 0.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.33% or $0.46. The 52-week high for the ATRA share is $28.20, that puts it down -97.76 from that peak though still a striking 37.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.90. The company’s market capitalization is $1.21B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 920.23K shares over the past three months.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. ATRA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.89.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) trade information

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) registered a 3.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.33% in intraday trading to $14.26 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.11%, and it has moved by 7.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 37.12%. The short interest in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) is 12.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.50, which implies an increase of 58.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $78.00 respectively. As a result, ATRA is trading at a discount of -446.98% off the target high and 29.87% off the low.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) shares have gone down -45.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.94% against 9.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 21.90% this quarter and then jump 1.10% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.84 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.91 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.10%. While earnings are projected to return 26.90% in 2021.

ATRA Dividends

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s Major holders

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. insiders own 0.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.76%, with the float percentage being 105.27%. Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 230 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.48 million shares (or 10.08% of all shares), a total value of $121.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.95 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $99.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.46 million, or about 2.92% of the stock, which is worth about $35.29 million.