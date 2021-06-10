Now Is The Time To Buy Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF)

During the last session, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s traded shares were 5.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.39% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the STAF share is $3.34, that puts it down -370.42 from that peak though still a striking 28.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.51. The company’s market capitalization is $28.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.19 million shares over the past three months.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. STAF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.37.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) trade information

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) registered a 13.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.39% in intraday trading to $0.71 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.34%, and it has moved by 11.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.17%. The short interest in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.50, which implies an increase of 71.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $2.50 respectively. As a result, STAF is trading at a discount of -252.11% off the target high and -252.11% off the low.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) shares have gone down -32.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 112.71% against 10.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 162.70% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $51.52 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $54.27 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.20%. While earnings are projected to return -193.20% in 2021.

STAF Dividends

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.67 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s Major holders

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. insiders own 9.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.33%, with the float percentage being 8.06%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 0.60% of all shares), a total value of $0.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.1 million shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $68484.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 32301.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29319.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 31036.0, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $20859.0.