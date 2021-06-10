Now Is A Good Time To Buy Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO)

During the last session, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s traded shares were 2.88 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.18% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the MITO share is $2.58, that puts it down -53.57 from that peak though still a striking 36.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.06. The company’s market capitalization is $101.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.22 million shares over the past three months.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. MITO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) trade information

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) registered a -1.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.18% in intraday trading to $1.68 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.08%, and it has moved by 28.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.20%. The short interest in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) is 0.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.33, which implies an increase of 49.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, MITO is trading at a discount of -138.1% off the target high and -19.05% off the low.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) shares have gone up 12.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 94.35% against 9.00.

While earnings are projected to return 40.50% in 2021.

MITO Dividends

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s Major holders

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.29%, with the float percentage being 13.29%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.88 million shares (or 1.58% of all shares), a total value of $1.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.79 million shares, is of Ikarian Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 1.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.24 million.