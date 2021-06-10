Novan Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s traded shares were 0.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.05. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.47% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the NOVN share is $25.90, that puts it down -188.1 from that peak though still a striking 66.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.00. The company’s market capitalization is $134.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 639.59K shares over the past three months.

Novan Inc. (NOVN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NOVN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) trade information

Novan Inc. (NOVN) registered a 1.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.47% in intraday trading to $8.99 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.39%, and it has moved by -24.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 74.79%. The short interest in Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) is 0.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.33, which implies an increase of 70.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $45.00 respectively. As a result, NOVN is trading at a discount of -400.56% off the target high and -122.47% off the low.

Novan Inc. (NOVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Novan Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Novan Inc. (NOVN) shares have gone up 44.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.62% against 16.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -31.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $850k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $850k by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.09 million and $1.24 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -22.00% and then drop by -31.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.70%. While earnings are projected to return 74.60% in 2021.

NOVN Dividends

Novan Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s Major holders

Novan Inc. insiders own 7.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.13%, with the float percentage being 13.09%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 42 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.59 million shares (or 0.39% of all shares), a total value of $9.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.27 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Novan Inc. (NOVN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.18 million, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $2.86 million.