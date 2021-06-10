NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s traded shares were 1.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.70% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the NEX share is $5.74, that puts it down -22.39 from that peak though still a striking 66.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.58. The company’s market capitalization is $995.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.98 million shares over the past three months.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. NEX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) trade information

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) registered a -3.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.70% in intraday trading to $4.69 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.58%, and it has moved by 8.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.74%. The short interest in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) is 8.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.15, which implies an increase of 8.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.40 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, NEX is trading at a discount of -27.93% off the target high and 6.18% off the low.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) shares have gone up 33.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 39.47% against 34.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 59.50% this quarter and then jump 76.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $291.76 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $331.92 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $195.57 million and $169.88 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 49.20% and then jump by 95.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.90%. While earnings are projected to return -88.00% in 2021.

NEX Dividends

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s Major holders

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. insiders own 8.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.58%, with the float percentage being 94.66%. Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 215 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 33.36 million shares (or 15.48% of all shares), a total value of $124.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.99 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 9.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $78.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 6.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.95 million, or about 2.30% of the stock, which is worth about $18.43 million.