MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) Has Been Rising 10.39% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN)’s traded shares were 1.47 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.78% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the MPLN share is $12.93, that puts it down -46.6 from that peak though still a striking 37.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.48. The company’s market capitalization is $5.90B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.29 million shares over the past three months.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MPLN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) trade information

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) registered a -1.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.78% in intraday trading to $8.82 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.25%, and it has moved by 37.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.29%. The short interest in MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) is 19.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.88, which implies an increase of 0.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $10.50 respectively. As a result, MPLN is trading at a discount of -19.05% off the target high and 20.63% off the low.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MultiPlan Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) shares have gone up 2.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 113.39% against 14.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $259.82 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $262.98 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 550.00% in 2021.

MPLN Dividends

MultiPlan Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN)’s Major holders

MultiPlan Corporation insiders own 8.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.65%, with the float percentage being 91.12%. H&F Corporate Investors VIII, Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 117 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 215.51 million shares (or 32.26% of all shares), a total value of $1.2 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 51.25 million shares, is of Public Investment Fund’s that is approximately 7.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $284.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 15.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $86.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.55 million, or about 1.43% of the stock, which is worth about $53.0 million.