Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) Has Been Falling -34.01% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)’s traded shares were 21.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 57.53% or $3.36. The 52-week high for the MDLY share is $27.90, that puts it down -203.26 from that peak though still a striking 52.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.33. The company’s market capitalization is $32.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 572.75K shares over the past three months.

Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. MDLY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) trade information

Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) registered a 57.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 57.53% in intraday trading to $9.20 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.43%, and it has moved by -0.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.01%. The short interest in Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) is 0.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.00, which implies an increase of 69.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, MDLY is trading at a discount of -226.09% off the target high and -226.09% off the low.

Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -31.90% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.00%. While earnings are projected to return 29.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 2.01% per annum.

MDLY Dividends

Medley Management Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 13.88%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)’s Major holders

Medley Management Inc. insiders own 62.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.00%, with the float percentage being 13.28%. American Financial Group Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 57910.0 shares (or 1.89% of all shares), a total value of $0.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19436.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 10714.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $74998.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3709.0, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $25963.0.