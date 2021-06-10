Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Investing Potential Is $27.64

During the recent session, Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s traded shares were 5.29 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $27.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.36% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the LESL share is $32.84, that puts it down -18.81 from that peak though still a striking 30.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.15. The company’s market capitalization is $5.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.51 million shares over the past three months.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LESL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.54.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) registered a -0.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.36% in intraday trading to $27.64 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.19%, and it has moved by 0.18% in 30 days. The short interest in Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) is 15.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.30, which implies an increase of 19.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $41.00 respectively. As a result, LESL is trading at a discount of -48.34% off the target high and -1.3% off the low.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Leslie’s Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) shares have gone up 37.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 80.95% against 10.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $566.63 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $388.35 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 71.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 24.40% per annum.

LESL Dividends

Leslie’s Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

Leslie’s Inc. insiders own 3.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.61%, with the float percentage being 102.64%. Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 226 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 56.98 million shares (or 30.32% of all shares), a total value of $1.4 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.97 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $219.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) shares are Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio owns about 4.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $116.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.87 million, or about 2.06% of the stock, which is worth about $94.84 million.