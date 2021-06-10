KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) Stock Jumped 25.00% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF)’s traded shares were 1.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.10, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.00% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the KBSF share is $5.83, that puts it down -42.2 from that peak though still a striking 59.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.65. The company’s market capitalization is $16.77M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 410.55K shares over the past three months.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) trade information

KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) registered a 0.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet 0.00% in intraday trading to $4.10 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.15%, and it has moved by 25.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 115.79%. The short interest in KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) is 0.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.46 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -37.10%.

KBSF Dividends

KBS Fashion Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF)’s Major holders

KBS Fashion Group Limited insiders own 26.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.15%, with the float percentage being 15.18%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.23 million shares (or 6.67% of all shares), a total value of $0.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31350.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.1 million.