Is SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX: SSY) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX:SSY)’s traded shares were 1.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.33% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the SSY share is $7.62, that puts it down -114.04 from that peak though still a striking 78.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.76. The company’s market capitalization is $22.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.41 million shares over the past three months.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX:SSY) trade information

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) registered a 5.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.33% in intraday trading to $3.56 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.66%, and it has moved by 15.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 312.51%. The short interest in SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX:SSY) is 0.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.07 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -29.50%. While earnings are projected to return 69.80% in 2021.

SSY Dividends

SunLink Health Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX:SSY)’s Major holders

SunLink Health Systems Inc. insiders own 29.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.60%, with the float percentage being 21.98%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.32 million shares (or 4.56% of all shares), a total value of $0.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.16 million shares, is of Acadian Asset Management. LLC’s that is approximately 2.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 42164.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 33000.0, or about 0.48% of the stock, which is worth about $89760.0.