Is Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 23.37% YTD?

During the recent session, Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s traded shares were 4.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $61.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.50% or -$0.31. The 52-week high for the SNAP share is $73.59, that puts it down -19.74 from that peak though still a striking 68.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.61. The company’s market capitalization is $93.49B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 22.03 million shares over the past three months.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. SNAP has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 38 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 26 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) trade information

Snap Inc. (SNAP) registered a -0.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.50% in intraday trading to $61.46 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.62%, and it has moved by 18.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 192.89%. The short interest in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) is 52.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $78.17, which implies an increase of 21.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, SNAP is trading at a discount of -62.71% off the target high and 31.66% off the low.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Snap Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Snap Inc. (SNAP) shares have gone up 24.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 466.67% against 1.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 88.90% this quarter and then jump 500.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 55.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $844.78 million as predicted by 32 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 32 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.01 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $439.06 million and $549.99 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 92.40% and then jump by 83.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.00%. While earnings are projected to return 13.60% in 2021.

SNAP Dividends

Snap Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s Major holders

Snap Inc. insiders own 11.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.53%, with the float percentage being 72.88%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 939 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 129.24 million shares (or 10.19% of all shares), a total value of $6.76 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 59.94 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.13 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Snap Inc. (SNAP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 31.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.66 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 26.93 million, or about 2.12% of the stock, which is worth about $1.41 billion.