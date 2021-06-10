Is Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) Hit More of the Losses Given A -61.56% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s traded shares were 1.99 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $105.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.00% or -$1.07. The 52-week high for the PTON share is $171.09, that puts it down -61.56 from that peak though still a striking 57.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $45.51. The company’s market capitalization is $31.94B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.39 million shares over the past three months.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PTON has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 21 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.45.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) registered a -1.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.00% in intraday trading to $105.90 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.46%, and it has moved by 22.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 124.54%. The short interest in Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is 21.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $128.20, which implies an increase of 17.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.00 and $185.00 respectively. As a result, PTON is trading at a discount of -74.69% off the target high and 57.51% off the low.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Peloton Interactive Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) shares have gone down -8.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.13% against 32.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -266.70% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 119.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $919.24 million as predicted by 24 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.05 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $607.1 million and $748.04 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 51.40% and then jump by 40.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 63.20% in 2021.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Peloton Interactive Inc. insiders own 2.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.12%, with the float percentage being 79.80%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 896 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 22.01 million shares (or 8.19% of all shares), a total value of $2.48 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.15 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 6.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.82 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 17.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.98 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.06 million, or about 2.63% of the stock, which is worth about $794.02 million.