Is PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s traded shares were 1.09 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.03% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the PD share is $58.36, that puts it down -49.87 from that peak though still a striking 40.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.00. The company’s market capitalization is $3.74B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.45 million shares over the past three months.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. PD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) trade information

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) registered a 0.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.03% in intraday trading to $38.94 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.37%, and it has moved by 9.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 45.68%. The short interest in PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) is 9.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $49.10, which implies an increase of 20.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $59.00 respectively. As a result, PD is trading at a discount of -51.52% off the target high and 10.12% off the low.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PagerDuty Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PagerDuty Inc. (PD) shares have gone down -4.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -70.83% against 0.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $65.56 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $68.29 million by the end of Oct 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -12.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

PD Dividends

PagerDuty Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s Major holders

PagerDuty Inc. insiders own 14.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.34%, with the float percentage being 101.59%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 284 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.61 million shares (or 13.90% of all shares), a total value of $467.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.98 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 11.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $401.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PagerDuty Inc. (PD) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 6.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $261.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.08 million, or about 4.88% of the stock, which is worth about $164.14 million.