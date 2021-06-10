Is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) Still A Buy After sinking -1.24% Last Week?

During the recent session, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s traded shares were 7.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.85. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $32.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.32% or -$0.43. The 52-week high for the NCLH share is $34.49, that puts it down -7.01 from that peak though still a striking 61.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.56. The company’s market capitalization is $12.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 19.79 million shares over the past three months.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. NCLH has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.99.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) trade information

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) registered a -1.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.32% in intraday trading to $32.23 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.24%, and it has moved by 16.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.35%. The short interest in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) is 46.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.75, which implies a decrease of -1.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, NCLH is trading at a discount of -24.11% off the target high and 28.64% off the low.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) shares have gone up 23.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 26.97% against 34.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.40% this quarter and then jump 38.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -17.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.44 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $353.46 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -60.00%. While earnings are projected to return -466.60% in 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

NCLH Dividends

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s Major holders

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. insiders own 0.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.25%, with the float percentage being 56.48%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 724 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 37.89 million shares (or 10.24% of all shares), a total value of $1.05 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.28 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $559.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 10.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $282.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.87 million, or about 2.40% of the stock, which is worth about $244.73 million.