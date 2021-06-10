Is Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s traded shares were 4.51 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.88% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the NEPT share is $3.60, that puts it down -151.75 from that peak though still a striking 25.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.06. The company’s market capitalization is $236.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.54 million shares over the past three months.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NEPT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) registered a 2.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.88% in intraday trading to $1.43 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.88%, and it has moved by 11.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.42%. The short interest in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) is 6.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.15, which implies an increase of 54.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.10 and $3.20 respectively. As a result, NEPT is trading at a discount of -123.78% off the target high and -116.78% off the low.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) shares have gone down -14.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -86.05% against 13.30.

NEPT Dividends

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Major holders

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. insiders own 10.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.77%, with the float percentage being 16.43%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 62 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.85 million shares (or 7.76% of all shares), a total value of $16.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.4 million shares, is of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) shares are Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF owns about 1.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.31 million, or about 0.79% of the stock, which is worth about $2.07 million.