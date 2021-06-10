Is HEXO Corp.’s (NYSE: HEXO) -3.48% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s traded shares were 6.07 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.86% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the HEXO share is $11.04, that puts it down -59.31 from that peak though still a striking 66.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.32. The company’s market capitalization is $848.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.59 million shares over the past three months.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) trade information

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) registered a -0.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.86% in intraday trading to $6.93 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.48%, and it has moved by -4.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 58.94%. The short interest in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) is 8.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.85, which implies an increase of 11.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.73 and $11.61 respectively. As a result, HEXO is trading at a discount of -67.53% off the target high and 46.18% off the low.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HEXO Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HEXO Corp. (HEXO) shares have gone up 71.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 83.33% against 13.30.

HEXO Dividends

HEXO Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s Major holders

HEXO Corp. insiders own 4.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.94%, with the float percentage being 18.87%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 130 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.86 million shares (or 8.05% of all shares), a total value of $63.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.16 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 0.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HEXO Corp. (HEXO) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 9.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $63.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.24 million, or about 1.01% of the stock, which is worth about $8.3 million.