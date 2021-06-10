Is DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the recent session, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s traded shares were 3.15 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $53.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.78% or -$0.97. The 52-week high for the DKNG share is $74.38, that puts it down -39.0 from that peak though still a striking 48.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.54. The company’s market capitalization is $21.58B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 16.75 million shares over the past three months.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. DKNG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.52.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) registered a -1.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.78% in intraday trading to $53.51 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.89%, and it has moved by 20.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 38.24%. The short interest in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is 34.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $69.94, which implies an increase of 23.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42.50 and $105.00 respectively. As a result, DKNG is trading at a discount of -96.23% off the target high and 20.58% off the low.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DraftKings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) shares have gone up 13.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.80% against 30.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -30.00% this quarter and then jump 19.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 89.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $241.29 million as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $222.23 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -668.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 30.30% per annum.

DKNG Dividends

DraftKings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

DraftKings Inc. insiders own 8.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.42%, with the float percentage being 60.73%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 855 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 24.1 million shares (or 6.01% of all shares), a total value of $1.48 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.4 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 4.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.13 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $473.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.15 million, or about 1.53% of the stock, which is worth about $377.48 million.