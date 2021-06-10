Is Apria Inc. (NASDAQ: APR) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the recent session, Apria Inc. (NASDAQ:APR)’s traded shares were 0.76 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $30.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.85% or $2.97. The 52-week high for the APR share is $34.50, that puts it down -13.86 from that peak though still a striking 33.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.07. The company’s market capitalization is $955.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 229.13K shares over the past three months.

Apria Inc. (APR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. APR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.37.

Apria Inc. (NASDAQ:APR) trade information

Apria Inc. (APR) registered a 10.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.85% in intraday trading to $30.30 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.54%, and it has moved by -4.19% in 30 days. The short interest in Apria Inc. (NASDAQ:APR) is 1.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33.33, which implies an increase of 9.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, APR is trading at a discount of -15.51% off the target high and -5.61% off the low.

Apria Inc. (APR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Apria Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $280.45 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $284.15 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.20%. While earnings are projected to return 195.30% in 2021.

APR Dividends

Apria Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Apria Inc. (NASDAQ:APR)’s Major holders

Apria Inc. insiders own 3.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.99%, with the float percentage being 101.74%. Blackstone Group Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 71 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 22.44 million shares (or 63.64% of all shares), a total value of $626.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.99 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 5.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $55.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Apria Inc. (APR) shares are Calvert Impact Fund, Inc-Calvert Small Cap Fund and Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Sciences Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Calvert Impact Fund, Inc-Calvert Small Cap Fund owns about 0.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.21 million, or about 0.60% of the stock, which is worth about $4.52 million.