Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD)

During the recent session, Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)’s traded shares were 3.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.66. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 29.68% or $1.22. The 52-week high for the YRD share is $6.80, that puts it down -27.58 from that peak though still a striking 49.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.70. The company’s market capitalization is $335.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 36630.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 97.59K shares over the past three months.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. YRD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) trade information

Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) registered a 29.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 29.68% in intraday trading to $5.33 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.93%, and it has moved by 8.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.27%. The short interest in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) is 0.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.30, which implies an increase of 81.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.30 and $28.30 respectively. As a result, YRD is trading at a discount of -430.96% off the target high and -430.96% off the low.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -49.50% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -65.10%. While earnings are projected to return -162.00% in 2021, the next five years will return -1.49% per annum.

YRD Dividends

Yiren Digital Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)’s Major holders

Yiren Digital Ltd. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.72%, with the float percentage being 2.72%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.88 million shares (or 1.05% of all shares), a total value of $4.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.55 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) shares are Davis Global Fund and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Davis Global Fund owns about 0.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.22 million, or about 0.26% of the stock, which is worth about $0.76 million.