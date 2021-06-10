Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN)

During the last session, Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)’s traded shares were 1.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.50% or $0.54. The 52-week high for the JFIN share is $30.00, that puts it down -335.41 from that peak though still a striking 66.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.33. The company’s market capitalization is $365.03M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.48 million shares over the past three months.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. JFIN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) trade information

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) registered a 8.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.50% in intraday trading to $6.89 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.88%, and it has moved by 31.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 133.56%. The short interest in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) is 0.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $66.52, which implies an increase of 89.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $66.52 and $66.52 respectively. As a result, JFIN is trading at a discount of -865.46% off the target high and -865.46% off the low.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Jiayin Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) shares have gone up 86.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.89% against 0.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $57.02 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $57.8 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -53.30% in 2021.

JFIN Dividends

Jiayin Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)’s Major holders

Jiayin Group Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.67%, with the float percentage being 0.67%. Jane Street Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 56661.0 shares (or 0.10% of all shares), a total value of $0.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 42572.0 shares, is of Millennium Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.35 million.

Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 5761.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $47528.0 market value.