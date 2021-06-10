iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI): A Look At Its Value

During the recent session, iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)’s traded shares were 1.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.90. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.28% or -$0.81. The 52-week high for the IMBI share is $10.48, that puts it down -16.83 from that peak though still a striking 68.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.81. The company’s market capitalization is $165.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 78780.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 75.45K shares over the past three months.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. IMBI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) trade information

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) registered a -8.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.28% in intraday trading to $8.97 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.49%, and it has moved by 32.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 168.68%. The short interest in iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) is 80560.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.33, which implies an increase of 53.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, IMBI is trading at a discount of -122.97% off the target high and -111.82% off the low.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -336.40% this quarter and then jump 25.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $120.58 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $119.53 million by the end of Oct 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.60%. While earnings are projected to return 83.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

IMBI Dividends

iMedia Brands Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)’s Major holders

iMedia Brands Inc. insiders own 16.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.79%, with the float percentage being 33.41%. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.91 million shares (or 5.53% of all shares), a total value of $7.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.81 million shares, is of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s that is approximately 4.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.15 million, or about 0.89% of the stock, which is worth about $1.13 million.