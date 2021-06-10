How Will Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) Look After It Drops -11.99% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $61.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.65% or -$0.4. The 52-week high for the SIG share is $68.36, that puts it down -11.99 from that peak though still a striking 84.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.70. The company’s market capitalization is $3.30B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 781.58K shares over the past three months.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. SIG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.27.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) trade information

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) registered a -0.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.65% in intraday trading to $61.04 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.71%, and it has moved by -2.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 331.07%. The short interest in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) is 4.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $62.00, which implies an increase of 1.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $43.00 and $72.00 respectively. As a result, SIG is trading at a discount of -17.96% off the target high and 29.55% off the low.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Signet Jewelers Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) shares have gone up 108.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 127.49% against 31.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 179.90% this quarter and then jump 142.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.62 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.33 billion by the end of Jul 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.60%. While earnings are projected to return -166.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 7.00% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

SIG Dividends

Signet Jewelers Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s Major holders

Signet Jewelers Limited insiders own 1.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.79%, with the float percentage being 99.71%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 322 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.75 million shares (or 16.71% of all shares), a total value of $507.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.8 million shares, is of Select Equity Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 12.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $394.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $202.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.41 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $81.81 million.