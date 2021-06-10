How Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -14.68% YTD?

During the last session, Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)’s traded shares were 26.49 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.38% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the MDRR share is $6.13, that puts it down -229.57 from that peak though still a striking 44.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.03. The company’s market capitalization is $30.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.96 million shares over the past three months.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (MDRR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MDRR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) trade information

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (MDRR) registered a 11.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.38% in intraday trading to $1.86 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.47%, and it has moved by 16.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.68%. The short interest in Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) is 42010.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.50, which implies an increase of 46.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $3.50 respectively. As a result, MDRR is trading at a discount of -88.17% off the target high and -88.17% off the low.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (MDRR) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.07 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.08 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -112.10% in 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

MDRR Dividends

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is 0.50, with the dividend yield indicating at 26.88 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)’s Major holders

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. insiders own 19.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.98%, with the float percentage being 2.46%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 78459.0 shares (or 0.49% of all shares), a total value of $0.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 69842.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (MDRR) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 69842.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12929.0, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $26245.0.