How Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 22.50% YTD?

During the last session, Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s traded shares were 8.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.45% or $0.59. The 52-week high for the GENE share is $10.30, that puts it down -133.56 from that peak though still a striking 55.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.97. The company’s market capitalization is $65.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 834.46K shares over the past three months.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) trade information

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) registered a 15.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.45% in intraday trading to $4.41 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.67%, and it has moved by 12.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 113.56%. The short interest in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) is 1.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.65, which implies an increase of 82.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.65 and $25.65 respectively. As a result, GENE is trading at a discount of -481.63% off the target high and -481.63% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.10%. While earnings are projected to return -157.90% in 2021.

GENE Dividends

Genetic Technologies Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s Major holders

Genetic Technologies Limited insiders own 1.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.73%, with the float percentage being 2.76%. Citadel Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.1 million shares (or 0.70% of all shares), a total value of $0.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 67527.0 shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.28 million.

Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 2511.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10470.0 market value.