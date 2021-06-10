How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) Given A 9.68% Jump From Highs?

During the recent session, Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s traded shares were 4.94 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.72% or $1.87. The 52-week high for the ERJ share is $14.30, that puts it up 7.74 from that peak though still a striking 74.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.96. The company’s market capitalization is $2.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.47 million shares over the past three months.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.10. ERJ has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.29.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) trade information

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) registered a 13.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.72% in intraday trading to $15.50 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.43%, and it has moved by 8.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 61.68%. The short interest in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) is 5.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.41, which implies a decrease of -64.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, ERJ is trading at a premium of 9.68% off the target high and 67.74% off the low.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Embraer S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Embraer S.A. (ERJ) shares have gone up 86.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 71.43% against 26.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 73.10% this quarter and then jump 75.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $877.72 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $973.65 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -12.62%. While earnings are projected to return -174.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 4.08% per annum.

ERJ Dividends

Embraer S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s Major holders

Embraer S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.30%, with the float percentage being 41.30%. Brandes Investment Partners L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 170 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 24.5 million shares (or 13.24% of all shares), a total value of $245.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.27 million shares, is of Millennium Management LLC’s that is approximately 2.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $52.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Embraer S.A. (ERJ) shares are Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund owns about 3.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.66 million, or about 0.90% of the stock, which is worth about $10.67 million.