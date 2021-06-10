For Risk-Tolerant Investors, TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s traded shares were 12.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.20% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the TXMD share is $2.75, that puts it down -97.84 from that peak though still a striking 28.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $564.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.85 million shares over the past three months.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. TXMD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) trade information

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) registered a 11.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.20% in intraday trading to $1.39 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.01%, and it has moved by 32.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.42%. The short interest in TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) is 62.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.20, which implies an increase of 73.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, TXMD is trading at a discount of -547.48% off the target high and -115.83% off the low.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TherapeuticsMD Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) shares have gone up 10.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 44.44% against 16.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 47.40% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 60.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.34 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $27.62 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.30%. While earnings are projected to return 6.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 17.60% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

TXMD Dividends

TherapeuticsMD Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s Major holders

TherapeuticsMD Inc. insiders own 8.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.85%, with the float percentage being 50.07%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 215 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 27.6 million shares (or 7.02% of all shares), a total value of $36.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.31 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 4.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $24.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.3 million, or about 2.11% of the stock, which is worth about $11.13 million.