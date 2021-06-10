Following Its 52-Week Low, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE)’S Share Price Rose 32.09% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -22.51%

During the recent session, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s traded shares were 1.2 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $46.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.83% or -$0.88. The 52-week high for the BEKE share is $79.40, that puts it down -69.62 from that peak though still a striking 32.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.79. The company’s market capitalization is $56.55B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.66 million shares over the past three months.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BEKE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.25.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) registered a -1.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.83% in intraday trading to $46.81 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.31%, and it has moved by 1.92% in 30 days. The short interest in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is 11.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $483.38, which implies an increase of 90.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $251.00 and $616.57 respectively. As a result, BEKE is trading at a discount of -1217.18% off the target high and -436.21% off the low.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that KE Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) shares have gone down -23.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 64.91% against 9.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.61 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.68 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 126.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 4.80% per annum.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

KE Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.84%, with the float percentage being 31.11%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 337 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 104.53 million shares (or 11.67% of all shares), a total value of $5.96 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.17 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 2.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.15 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Europacific Growth Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 6.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $326.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.46 million, or about 0.50% of the stock, which is worth about $274.32 million.