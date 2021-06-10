Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLX) Continues To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Up 97.29% Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s traded shares were 0.54 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.30, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.58% or -$0.74. The 52-week high for the EGLX share is $8.88, that puts it down -40.95 from that peak though still a striking 83.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.04. The company’s market capitalization is $814.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 395.77K shares over the past three months.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) trade information

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) registered a -10.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.58% in intraday trading to $6.30 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.83%, and it has moved by -8.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 512.17%. The short interest in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) is 0.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.33, which implies an increase of 48.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.50 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, EGLX is trading at a discount of -122.22% off the target high and -82.54% off the low.

EGLX Dividends

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s Major holders

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. insiders own 29.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.21%, with the float percentage being 3.14%. Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.67 million shares (or 1.44% of all shares), a total value of $12.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.42 million shares, is of Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF’s that is approximately 0.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.15 million.