E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Is Up 28.72% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)’s traded shares were 1.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.36% or -$0.33. The 52-week high for the ETWO share is $14.58, that puts it down -6.66 from that peak though still a striking 39.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.26. The company’s market capitalization is $3.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.00 million shares over the past three months.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. ETWO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) trade information

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) registered a -2.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.36% in intraday trading to $13.67 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.83%, and it has moved by 28.72% in 30 days. The short interest in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) is 12.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.33, which implies an increase of 4.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, ETWO is trading at a discount of -24.36% off the target high and 12.22% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $80.99 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $88.39 million by the end of May 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -134.30% in 2021.

ETWO Dividends

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)’s Major holders

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. insiders own 9.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 107.80%, with the float percentage being 118.49%. Insight Holdings Group, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 95 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 44.68 million shares (or 23.89% of all shares), a total value of $445.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.17 million shares, is of Elliott Investment Management L.P.’s that is approximately 13.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $250.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) shares are Baron Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Baron Small Cap Fund owns about 5.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $54.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.67 million, or about 1.43% of the stock, which is worth about $26.59 million.