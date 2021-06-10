Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) Is Up 32.71% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the recent session, Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)’s traded shares were 0.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.47, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.70% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the DS share is $3.94, that puts it down -13.54 from that peak though still a striking 69.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.07. The company’s market capitalization is $322.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.72 million shares over the past three months.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. DS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) trade information

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) registered a -1.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.70% in intraday trading to $3.47 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.29%, and it has moved by 32.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.26%. The short interest in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) is 2.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 30.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, DS is trading at a discount of -44.09% off the target high and -44.09% off the low.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 78.70% this quarter and then jump 31.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $67.93 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $81.22 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -43.30%. While earnings are projected to return -2.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

DS Dividends

Drive Shack Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)’s Major holders

Drive Shack Inc. insiders own 10.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.66%, with the float percentage being 47.61%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 124 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.54 million shares (or 6.02% of all shares), a total value of $17.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.02 million shares, is of American Assets Capital Advisers, Llc’s that is approximately 4.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $12.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Drive Shack Inc. (DS) shares are Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd owns about 3.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.5 million, or about 2.72% of the stock, which is worth about $8.03 million.