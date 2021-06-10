Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) Has Lost -18.48% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s traded shares were 13.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 19.82% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the DOGZ share is $4.85, that puts it down -135.44 from that peak though still a striking 50.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.03. The company’s market capitalization is $51.39M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 581.51K shares over the past three months.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) trade information

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) registered a 19.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.82% in intraday trading to $2.06 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.78%, and it has moved by 22.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.44%. The short interest in Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) is 0.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.15 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.40%. While earnings are projected to return -694.30% in 2021.

DOGZ Dividends

Dogness (International) Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s Major holders

Dogness (International) Corporation insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.60%, with the float percentage being 6.60%. Citadel Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 75390.0 shares (or 0.45% of all shares), a total value of $0.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 49220.0 shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 0.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $87611.0.