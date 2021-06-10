Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) Shares Have Been Up About 1.44% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2021

During the last session, Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD)’s traded shares were 1.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.30% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the CRTD share is $19.41, that puts it down -359.95 from that peak though still a striking 50.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.10. The company’s market capitalization is $51.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 677.37K shares over the past three months.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) trade information

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) registered a 6.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.30% in intraday trading to $4.22 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.99%, and it has moved by 34.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.01%. The short interest in Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) is 0.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.99 day(s) to cover.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 167.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $172k as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.70%. While earnings are projected to return -93.90% in 2021.

CRTD Dividends

Creatd Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD)’s Major holders

Creatd Inc. insiders own 35.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.56%, with the float percentage being 8.68%. Kepos Capital Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.2 million shares (or 1.82% of all shares), a total value of $0.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.13 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Creatd Inc. (CRTD) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 42672.0, or about 0.39% of the stock, which is worth about $0.18 million.