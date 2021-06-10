Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG):The Stock Was Up 18.87 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s traded shares were 2.08 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $37.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.07% or -$0.41. The 52-week high for the CPNG share is $69.00, that puts it down -82.64 from that peak though still a striking 18.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.65. The company’s market capitalization is $66.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.48 million shares over the past three months.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) registered a -1.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.07% in intraday trading to $37.78 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.49%, and it has moved by 1.92% in 30 days. The short interest in Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is 43.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $43.71, which implies an increase of 13.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37.00 and $62.00 respectively. As a result, CPNG is trading at a discount of -64.11% off the target high and 2.06% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 26.30% in 2021.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

Coupang Inc. insiders own 2.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.92%, with the float percentage being 86.08%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 231 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 568.16 million shares (or 36.47% of all shares), a total value of $28.04 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 280.9 million shares, is of Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC’s that is approximately 18.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $13.86 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coupang Inc. (CPNG) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Morgan Stanley Insight Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. owns about 3.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $152.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.56 million, or about 0.16% of the stock, which is worth about $126.18 million.