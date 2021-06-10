Could Zivo Bioscience Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: ZIVO) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Zivo Bioscience Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:ZIVO)’s traded shares were 3.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.41% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the ZIVO share is $14.40, that puts it down -193.88 from that peak though still a striking 23.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.75. The company’s market capitalization is $41.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 24.57K shares over the past three months.

Zivo Bioscience Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:ZIVO) trade information

Zivo Bioscience Inc. Common Stock (ZIVO) registered a -5.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.41% in intraday trading to $4.90 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.39%, and it has moved by -54.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.06%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.70%. While earnings are projected to return 46.20% in 2021.

ZIVO Dividends

Zivo Bioscience Inc. Common Stock is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zivo Bioscience Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:ZIVO)’s Major holders

Zivo Bioscience Inc. Common Stock insiders own 27.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.06%, with the float percentage being 0.08%. Farmers Trust Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3407.0 shares (or 0.05% of all shares), a total value of $34887.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1000.0 shares, is of Bartlett & Co.’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $10240.0.