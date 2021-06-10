Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s traded shares were 6.82 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $224.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.66% or $3.66. The 52-week high for the COIN share is $429.54, that puts it down -91.49 from that peak though still a striking 7.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $208.00. The company’s market capitalization is $47.80B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.65 million shares over the past three months.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. COIN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.19.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) registered a 1.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.66% in intraday trading to $224.32 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.72%, and it has moved by -23.56% in 30 days. The short interest in Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is 1.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $394.00, which implies an increase of 43.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $225.00 and $650.00 respectively. As a result, COIN is trading at a discount of -189.76% off the target high and -0.3% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.71 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.38 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 519.50% in 2021.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

Coinbase Global Inc. insiders own 1.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.19%, with the float percentage being 14.47%.