Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the recent session, Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s traded shares were 0.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.22% or -$0.52. The 52-week high for the CNK share is $27.84, that puts it down -22.7 from that peak though still a striking 66.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.56. The company’s market capitalization is $2.88B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.39 million shares over the past three months.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. CNK has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.11.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) trade information

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) registered a -2.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.22% in intraday trading to $22.69 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.05%, and it has moved by 8.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.81%. The short interest in Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) is 20.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.55, which implies an increase of 11.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, CNK is trading at a discount of -41.03% off the target high and 16.26% off the low.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cinemark Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) shares have gone up 68.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 33.52% against 34.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.40% this quarter and then jump 66.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 120.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $254.53 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $505.47 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -41.50%. While earnings are projected to return -520.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 4.00% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

CNK Dividends

Cinemark Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s Major holders

Cinemark Holdings Inc. insiders own 10.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.02%, with the float percentage being 103.38%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 358 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 13.07 million shares (or 10.94% of all shares), a total value of $266.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.61 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $196.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. owns about 3.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $69.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.91 million, or about 2.43% of the stock, which is worth about $59.33 million.