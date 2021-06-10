Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) Stock Jumped 53.67% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the recent session, Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s traded shares were 3.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.09. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $62.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -14.44% or -$10.51. The 52-week high for the CELH share is $83.00, that puts it down -33.4 from that peak though still a striking 86.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.61. The company’s market capitalization is $4.94B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.28 million shares over the past three months.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. CELH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) registered a -14.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -14.44% in intraday trading to $62.22 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.89%, and it has moved by 53.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 665.98%. The short interest in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) is 2.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $79.25, which implies an increase of 21.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $57.00 and $92.00 respectively. As a result, CELH is trading at a discount of -47.86% off the target high and 8.39% off the low.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Celsius Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) shares have gone up 94.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.18% against 12.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 72.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $53.47 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $62.25 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.30%. While earnings are projected to return -26.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 60.41% per annum.

CELH Dividends

Celsius Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

Celsius Holdings Inc. insiders own 74.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.65%, with the float percentage being 265.77%. Arcus Capital Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 279 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 22.01 million shares (or 38.48% of all shares), a total value of $1.06 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.64 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $223.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $85.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.88 million, or about 1.54% of the stock, which is worth about $42.32 million.