Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX) Given A -231.13% drop From High?

During the last session, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX)’s traded shares were 6.83 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.95% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the PLX share is $7.02, that puts it down -231.13 from that peak though still a striking 5.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.00. The company’s market capitalization is $96.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.60 million shares over the past three months.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PLX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) trade information

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) registered a 0.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.95% in intraday trading to $2.12 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.52%, and it has moved by -30.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.94%. The short interest in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) is 1.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.75, which implies an increase of 78.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $12.50 respectively. As a result, PLX is trading at a discount of -489.62% off the target high and -230.19% off the low.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) shares have gone down -40.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -68.18% against 9.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.80% this quarter and then jump 35.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -30.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.36 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.51 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.97 million and $13.56 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.50% and then drop by -22.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -68.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

PLX Dividends

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX)’s Major holders

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. insiders own 27.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.80%, with the float percentage being 14.90%. Burrage Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.47 million shares (or 5.44% of all shares), a total value of $8.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.49 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 0.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 67000.0, or about 0.15% of the stock, which is worth about $0.24 million.