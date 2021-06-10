Can Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -34.35% YTD?

During the last session, Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s traded shares were 1.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $46.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.55% or $1.15. The 52-week high for the BMBL share is $84.80, that puts it down -83.71 from that peak though still a striking 15.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.91. The company’s market capitalization is $5.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.95 million shares over the past three months.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. BMBL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) trade information

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) registered a 2.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.55% in intraday trading to $46.16 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.05%, and it has moved by -13.09% in 30 days. The short interest in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) is 6.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $60.57, which implies an increase of 23.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.00 and $75.00 respectively. As a result, BMBL is trading at a discount of -62.48% off the target high and 2.51% off the low.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $176.9 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $189.92 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -319.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 79.10% per annum.

BMBL Dividends

Bumble Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s Major holders

Bumble Inc. insiders own 0.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 126.24%, with the float percentage being 126.89%. Blackstone Group Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 248 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 85.82 million shares (or 71.63% of all shares), a total value of $5.35 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.7 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 4.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $355.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bumble Inc. (BMBL) shares are New Economy Fund (The) and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that New Economy Fund (The) owns about 2.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $136.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.14 million, or about 1.79% of the stock, which is worth about $133.79 million.