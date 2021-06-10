Can Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -1.33% YTD?

During the recent session, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s traded shares were 5.09 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $144.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.02% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the ABNB share is $219.94, that puts it down -51.81 from that peak though still a striking 16.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $121.50. The company’s market capitalization is $84.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.95 million shares over the past three months.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. ABNB has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 35 analysts who have looked at this stock. 17 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.49.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) registered a 0.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.02% in intraday trading to $144.88 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.07%, and it has moved by -1.28% in 30 days. The short interest in Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) is 17.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $170.93, which implies an increase of 15.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $119.00 and $220.00 respectively. As a result, ABNB is trading at a discount of -51.85% off the target high and 17.86% off the low.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Airbnb Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 59.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.23 billion as predicted by 27 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 27 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.89 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 87.10% in 2021.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

Airbnb Inc. insiders own 0.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.17%, with the float percentage being 42.41%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 731 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.83 million shares (or 3.02% of all shares), a total value of $1.1 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.67 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 1.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $689.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 5.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $951.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.62 million, or about 0.84% of the stock, which is worth about $305.23 million.