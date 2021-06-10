BYND’s 0.27% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s traded shares were 2.54 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $150.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.67% or -$2.55. The 52-week high for the BYND share is $221.00, that puts it down -47.19 from that peak though still a striking 33.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $99.86. The company’s market capitalization is $9.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.78 million shares over the past three months.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. BYND has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) trade information

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) registered a -1.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.67% in intraday trading to $150.15 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.27%, and it has moved by 40.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.47%. The short interest in Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is 14.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $114.21, which implies a decrease of -31.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $58.00 and $190.00 respectively. As a result, BYND is trading at a discount of -26.54% off the target high and 61.37% off the low.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Beyond Meat Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) shares have gone up 9.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -80.00% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1,100.00% this quarter and then jump 32.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $142.41 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $152.66 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $113.34 million and $94.44 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.70% and then jump by 61.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -187.70% in 2021, the next five years will return -6.90% per annum.

BYND Dividends

Beyond Meat Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s Major holders

Beyond Meat Inc. insiders own 10.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.95%, with the float percentage being 58.29%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 649 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.78 million shares (or 10.75% of all shares), a total value of $882.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.94 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $512.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $161.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.07 million, or about 1.70% of the stock, which is worth about $139.26 million.