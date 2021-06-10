BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) Could Post A 23.16% Or More Growth

During the recent session, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s traded shares were 0.52 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $61.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.75% or $0.46. The 52-week high for the BBIO share is $73.50, that puts it down -18.91 from that peak though still a striking 57.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.17. The company’s market capitalization is $9.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 758.04K shares over the past three months.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. BBIO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.94.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) trade information

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) registered a 0.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.75% in intraday trading to $61.81 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.27%, and it has moved by 32.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 105.73%. The short interest in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) is 10.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $80.44, which implies an increase of 23.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $71.00 and $91.00 respectively. As a result, BBIO is trading at a discount of -47.23% off the target high and -14.87% off the low.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) shares have gone up 15.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.21% against 5.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.70% this quarter and then jump 10.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 903.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $26.15 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $32.23 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -53.40% in 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

BBIO Dividends

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s Major holders

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. insiders own 7.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.36%, with the float percentage being 103.09%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 290 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 31.06 million shares (or 20.81% of all shares), a total value of $1.91 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.62 million shares, is of Viking Global Investors, L.P.’s that is approximately 17.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.64 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $181.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.54 million, or about 1.70% of the stock, which is worth about $156.46 million.