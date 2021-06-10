Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s traded shares were 3.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.26% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the BRQS share is $3.35, that puts it down -241.84 from that peak though still a striking 17.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.81. The company’s market capitalization is $82.49M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.16 million shares over the past three months.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) registered a -2.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.26% in intraday trading to $0.98 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.91%, and it has moved by 8.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.35%. The short interest in Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) is 2.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 91.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, BRQS is trading at a discount of -1124.49% off the target high and -1124.49% off the low.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 71.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $28.29 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $73.9 million by the end of Dec 2018.

While earnings are projected to return 1.90% in 2021.

BRQS Dividends

Borqs Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders

Borqs Technologies Inc. insiders own 13.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.81%, with the float percentage being 5.55%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.23 million shares (or 0.26% of all shares), a total value of $0.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.2 million shares, is of Bank of America Corporation’s that is approximately 0.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) shares are Dunham Monthly Distribution Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Dunham Monthly Distribution Fund owns about 61731.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $72225.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 40146.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $59817.0.