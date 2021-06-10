Boom Or Bust? Where Will Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Stock Go Next?

During the recent session, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s traded shares were 9.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $78.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.11% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the MU share is $96.96, that puts it down -23.41 from that peak though still a striking 46.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $42.25. The company’s market capitalization is $86.39B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 19.68 million shares over the past three months.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. MU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 31 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 25 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.68.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) registered a -0.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.11% in intraday trading to $78.57 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.73%, and it has moved by -2.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 48.00%. The short interest in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is 22.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $120.64, which implies an increase of 34.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $90.00 and $172.00 respectively. As a result, MU is trading at a discount of -118.91% off the target high and -14.55% off the low.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 104.90% this quarter and then jump 99.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.16 billion as predicted by 27 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 27 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.84 billion by the end of Aug 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.31 billion and $6.06 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 34.90% and then jump by 29.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.80%. While earnings are projected to return -56.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 63.66% per annum.

MU Dividends

Micron Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Major holders

Micron Technology Inc. insiders own 0.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.00%, with the float percentage being 84.13%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,809 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 88.02 million shares (or 7.85% of all shares), a total value of $7.76 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 86.19 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.6 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Micron Technology Inc. (MU) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 31.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.78 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 26.88 million, or about 2.40% of the stock, which is worth about $2.37 billion.