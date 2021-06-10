Boom Or Bust: Where Does Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s traded shares were 2.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.68% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the PTEN share is $10.91, that puts it down -3.51 from that peak though still a striking 77.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.38. The company’s market capitalization is $1.93B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.06 million shares over the past three months.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. PTEN has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.52.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) trade information

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) registered a -1.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.68% in intraday trading to $10.54 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.57%, and it has moved by 26.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 91.64%. The short interest in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) is 15.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.44 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.07, which implies a decrease of -30.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, PTEN is trading at a discount of -13.85% off the target high and 57.31% off the low.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) shares have gone up 105.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 6.91% against 6.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 3.70% this quarter and then jump 21.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $292.85 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $323.61 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $250.38 million and $196.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.00% and then jump by 65.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.40%. While earnings are projected to return -103.90% in 2021.

PTEN Dividends

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is 0.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.76 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.52%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s Major holders

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. insiders own 4.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.36%, with the float percentage being 101.56%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 310 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 29.14 million shares (or 15.52% of all shares), a total value of $153.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.22 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $106.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 12.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $89.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.64 million, or about 3.54% of the stock, which is worth about $40.83 million.