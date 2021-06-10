BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) Have Dropped -11.44% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s traded shares were 1.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.16% or $0.8. The 52-week high for the BTCM share is $35.00, that puts it down -339.15 from that peak though still a striking 68.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.51. The company’s market capitalization is $453.57M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 591.34K shares over the past three months.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) trade information

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) registered a 11.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.16% in intraday trading to $7.97 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.99%, and it has moved by -47.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 110.18%. The short interest in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) is 1.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $87.89, which implies an increase of 90.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $87.89 and $87.89 respectively. As a result, BTCM is trading at a discount of -1002.76% off the target high and -1002.76% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.20%. While earnings are projected to return 65.80% in 2021.

BTCM Dividends

BIT Mining Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s Major holders

BIT Mining Limited insiders own 17.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.13%, with the float percentage being 8.65%. SC China Holding Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.5 million shares (or 8.15% of all shares), a total value of $31.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.27 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 32963.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18947.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $0.4 million.