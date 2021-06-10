BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX): Can A Stock That’s Up 128.05% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s traded shares were 2.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.29% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the BCRX share is $17.68, that puts it down -4.06 from that peak though still a striking 80.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.30. The company’s market capitalization is $3.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.87 million shares over the past three months.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BCRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) trade information

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) registered a -0.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.29% in intraday trading to $16.99 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.23%, and it has moved by 42.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 294.20%. The short interest in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) is 24.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.50, which implies an increase of 2.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, BCRX is trading at a discount of -29.49% off the target high and 35.26% off the low.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) shares have gone up 135.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -0.92% against 16.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 464.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $28.48 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.96 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.87 million and $3.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 892.00% and then jump by 565.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.10%. While earnings are projected to return -16.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 19.90% per annum.

BCRX Dividends

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s Major holders

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 0.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.51%, with the float percentage being 69.12%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 252 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 16.26 million shares (or 9.15% of all shares), a total value of $121.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.7 million shares, is of Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 7.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $94.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.33 million, or about 2.44% of the stock, which is worth about $44.07 million.