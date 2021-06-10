AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do? – Marketing Sentinel

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s traded shares were 7.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.52% or -$1.52. The 52-week high for the ASTS share is $25.37, that puts it down -138.89 from that peak though still a striking 34.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.96. The company’s market capitalization is $1.90B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.70 million shares over the past three months.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) registered a -12.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.52% in intraday trading to $10.62 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 43.51%, and it has moved by 37.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.13%. The short interest in AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) is 3.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.7 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -70.80% in 2021.

ASTS Dividends

AST SpaceMobile Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s Major holders

AST SpaceMobile Inc. insiders own 27.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.32%, with the float percentage being 23.77%.

