As The Stock Rises By 109.09% Year-To-Date, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2021

During the last session, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s traded shares were 8.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -21.40% or -$1.19. The 52-week high for the NEXT share is $6.13, that puts it down -40.27 from that peak though still a striking 72.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.19. The company’s market capitalization is $534.06M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 23.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.21 million shares over the past three months.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. NEXT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) trade information

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) registered a -21.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -21.40% in intraday trading to $4.37 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 82.85%, and it has moved by 121.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 82.08%. The short interest in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) is 1.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.26, which implies a decrease of -34.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, NEXT is trading at a discount of -37.3% off the target high and 54.23% off the low.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -75.00% this quarter and then jump 14.30% in the quarter after that.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.24 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -30.50%. While earnings are projected to return 45.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.60% per annum.

NEXT Dividends

NextDecade Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s Major holders

NextDecade Corporation insiders own 1.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.05%, with the float percentage being 86.52%. York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 87 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 54.34 million shares (or 44.47% of all shares), a total value of $145.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.55 million shares, is of Valinor Management, LLC’s that is approximately 16.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $52.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 1.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.57 million, or about 0.46% of the stock, which is worth about $1.52 million.